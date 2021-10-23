NFL Insider Offers Update On Russell Wilson’s Recovery

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly received an encouraging update on superstar quarterback Russell Wilson.

According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Wilson will have the pin removed from his finger sometime this week — giving him a shot at an “immediate return” from the IR.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (finger) to have pin removed within the next week; has shot at an immediate return from IR, per @MikeGarafolo https://t.co/hzmfVHxIBp pic.twitter.com/CtOxrdEwcC — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 23, 2021

Wilson suffered a ruptured tendon and dislocation on the middle finger of his throwing hand during the Seahawks’ Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. As a result of the injury, the veteran QB was forced to undergo reparative surgery and was placed on IR last Friday.

With his IR designation, Wilson isn’t eligible to return until after his team’s upcoming bye week. When asked how realistic the idea of a return for that Week 10 Green Bay contest is, head coach Pete Carroll would not give a definitive timeline, only saying Russ is “definitely making progress.”

“We’re not calling it,” Carroll said earlier this week, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “We’ve got to wait and see.”