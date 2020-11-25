NFL Insider Offers New Update On Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers are expected to get a huge boost on the offensive side of the ball this Sunday when they take on the Vikings.

According to ESPN NFL insider Tom Pelissero, both Christian McCaffrey and Teddy Bridgewater are slated to get some reps in Wednesday’s practice. Carolina is optimistic that Bridgewater will be able to return on Sunday if all goes well this week. McCaffrey’s status is still up in the air, but trending in the right direction.

Teddy Bridgewater and Christian McCaffrey are both expected to get some practice work Wednesday as the #Panthers prepare for the #Vikings, who are awaiting word on WR Adam Thielen’s status after positive — and negative –COVID-19 tests. @NFLTotalAccess @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/8psNXlrEvx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 25, 2020

McCaffrey was sidelined early in the year when he left the Panther’s Week 2 matchup with an ankle injury. After spending six weeks recovering, the star running back finally saw the field again in Week 9 against the Chiefs.

McCaffrey picked up right where he left off, collecting 151 total yards and scoring two touchdowns. Unfortunately though, he was thrown to the turf late in the game and suffered a shoulder injury. The running back missed his seventh and eighth games of the season over the past two weeks.

Despite playing without their two most productive offensive weapons, the Panthers were able to pull off a 20-0 victory over Detroit last week. The hard-fought win snapped a five game losing skid.

If both Bridgewater and McCaffrey can return on Sunday, Carolina will have a much better shot at continuing this positive momentum.