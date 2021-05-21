NFL Insider Offers Update On Patrick Mahomes After Surgery

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes underwent surgery back in February to address a nagging turf-toe injury. While the 25-year-old QB was originally set to return to activity for the team’s mid-June minicamp, that timetable has now reportedly been accelerated.

According to NFL Network insider James Palmer, Mahomes will take part in the Chiefs’ OTAs starting next week on May 25.

While he will be available to participate, he likely won’t take the full load of starter snaps. The idea around the KC organization right now is that Mahomes will “do some stuff” next week and be fully ready for training camp later this summer.

Per source, Patrick Mahomes is ahead of schedule in his rehab and will participate in the #chiefs OTAs that start on May 25th. The thought right now is he will “do some stuff” and will then be fully ready to go for training camp. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 21, 2021

Despite dealing with this nagging turf-toe issue throughout the 2020 season, Mahomes only missed one game when the team elected to rest him in Week 17. Through 15 games in the regular season, the three-time Pro Bowler lit up the league with 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns and just six interceptions before embarking on his second Super-Bowl run in a row.

With Mahomes set to return at full strength for Year 5, the Chiefs have an excellent chance to make yet another Super Bowl appearance in 2021-22.

Next week’s workouts should be a good indicator of how the superstar QB is feeling on his road to recovery.