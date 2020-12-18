NFL Insider Offers Update On Washington QB Alex Smith

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith is expected to get some reps in Friday’s practice after not participating on Wednesday and Thursday.

Smith aggravated what he called a “minor” calf issue in last week’s matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. ESPN NFL insider Ian Rapoport offered an update on the QB’s injury status on Twitter Friday morning.

Washington QB Alex Smith, who didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, is planning to attempt to get some work in today. The team has hoped he would start despite a calf strain, and practicing on a limited basis today would go a long way toward that. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2020

After starting the season as Washington’s third string quarterback, Smith has caught his stride as the team’s starter in recent weeks. The WFT has now won four straight games with Smith under center.

Smith took over as QB1 after Kyle Allen suffered a brutal ankle injury in a Week 9 loss to the Giants. This was a cruel but fitting way for the quarterback to make his return to the NFL.

In 2018, Smith suffered a terrifying leg injury of his own. A compound fracture in his right leg caused potentially life-threatening infections. The fact that he’s back playing in the league is a miracle in and of itself.

While he’s obviously faced worse, Smith isn’t taking this right calf injury lightly. The QB said the ailment “really affected” him during the team’s 23-15 win over San Francisco.

If Smith is unable to make his return this weekend, Ron Rivera will be forced to start Dwayne Haskins at quarterback. After starting the first four games of the season, Haskins was benched in Week 5.

With or without Alex Smith, Washington will face off against Seattle on Sunday afternoon.