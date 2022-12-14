NFL Insider Predicts How Many More Coaches Will Be Fired

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 11: Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett have a word after a Chiefs win in a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL season is winding down - at least for the teams that will miss the playoffs - and fans are wondering what next year will look like.

One fan asked NFL insider Benjamin Allbright how many head coaching openings there will be in the offseason. Allbright suggested there would be around seven.

He pointed out the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, who are already searching for a new coach. He also listed the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints as possible openings.

"I think 7ish. Car, Indy obviously. Broncos, Texans, Chargers, Commanders, Cardinals, Saints, Bucs, and even potentially the Rams and Seahawks all could be looking for new HCs for a variety of reasons," Allbright said.

Three of the more surprising suggestions came when Allbright named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks as potential openings.

The latter two would likely be retirements from Sean McVay - who has TV money waiting for him if he wants - and Pete Carroll, who is the oldest coach in the league.

How many teams will be looking for a new coach next season?