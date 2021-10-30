The Spun

NFL Insider Reveals Latest On Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in New England.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys signals at the line of scrimmage before a play against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott’s status for tomorrow night’s contest is still up in the air.

The Cowboys star quarterback, who suffered a calf injury on the final play of the game in Week 6, will now reportedly be a game-time decision in Week 8.

“We are literally going to take it into tomorrow (night),” a source said, per ESPN’s NFL insider Ed Werder.

Prescott was limited in practice and has been listed as questionable all throughout this week.

The 28-year-old QB told reporters earlier this week that he would likely know his status by sometime today. But according to these most recent reports from Werder, this is not the case.

Prescott also said that if tomorrow’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings was a playoff game, he would “100%” be out on the field. But with deep postseason aspirations, there is a bigger picture to worry about.

“It’s not fully my decision because there is a bigger picture,” Prescott said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News on Thursday. “It’s more than just one game.”

After ramping up his activity in practice on Thursday, Prescott experienced some extra soreness that pushed his status for tomorrow further into question.

If Prescott is unable to go on Sunday night, backup quarterback Cooper Rush will take over QB1 duties.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.