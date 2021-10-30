NFL Insider Reveals Latest On Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott’s status for tomorrow night’s contest is still up in the air.

The Cowboys star quarterback, who suffered a calf injury on the final play of the game in Week 6, will now reportedly be a game-time decision in Week 8.

“We are literally going to take it into tomorrow (night),” a source said, per ESPN’s NFL insider Ed Werder.

Per @WerderEdESPN: While Dak Prescott said he anticipated a decision following today’s practice as to whether he or Cooper Rush starts vs. the Vikings, two sources now say it will be a game-time decision. “We are literally going to take it into tomorrow (night),” one source said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2021

Prescott was limited in practice and has been listed as questionable all throughout this week.

The 28-year-old QB told reporters earlier this week that he would likely know his status by sometime today. But according to these most recent reports from Werder, this is not the case.

Prescott also said that if tomorrow’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings was a playoff game, he would “100%” be out on the field. But with deep postseason aspirations, there is a bigger picture to worry about.

“It’s not fully my decision because there is a bigger picture,” Prescott said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News on Thursday. “It’s more than just one game.”

After ramping up his activity in practice on Thursday, Prescott experienced some extra soreness that pushed his status for tomorrow further into question.

If Prescott is unable to go on Sunday night, backup quarterback Cooper Rush will take over QB1 duties.