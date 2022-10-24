NFL Insider Reveals Rams' Rejected Offer For Christian McCaffrey

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams speaks with Matthew Stafford #9 prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Rams 36-28. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

When the Panthers revealed that they were open to trading star running back Christian McCaffrey, a number of teams were scrambling to the phones, including the defending Super Bowl champs.

According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Rams put in an offer that involved disgruntled RB Cam Akers, but it ultimately fell through.

Per Kleiman: "The Rams offered to trade RB Cam Akers to the Panthers for RB Christian [McCaffrey]." Saying, "Their final offer to Carolina was: 2nd and 3rd in the 2023 Draft, 4th and 5th in the 2024 Draft, and RB Cam Akers. The Panthers took the #49ers offer instead."

Now the Rams are forced to face McCaffrey twice a year for the foreseeable future, as he landed with NFC West rival San Francisco.

In Sunday's debut, the former All-Pro was limited to just 22 snaps, but made plays when he was asked to make them; tallying 62 total yards on 10 touches.

Los Angeles has until Nov. 1 to deal Akers, who likely won't wear a Rams uniform ever again. The 23-year-old is cited having issues with the team's offensive philosophy and his use in it.

Until then, Sean McVay's squad will roll with fourth-year bruiser Darrell Henderson as the Rams' feature back.