NFL Insider Reveals Reason Cam Akers Has Not Been With Rams

It's been a trying season for Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers.

He's been pushed to the back burner by the team which led to a lot of trade rumors popping up about him. He's also only played in five of the Rams' seven games this season.

That said, he did participate in the team's walk-through on Thursday morning, per NFL Network's Steve Wyche. Wyche also reported that Akers has been away from the team because of philosophical issues.

"Rams RB Cam Akers participated in the team’s walk-through this morning. He has not been with the team for the last few weeks because of philosophical issues between him and the team. DT Aaron Donald said Akers was in good spirits and seemed to be happy to be back," Wyche tweeted.

Akers hasn't played in a game since Oct. 9 when the Rams took on the Dallas Cowboys. He finished with just 33 yards on 33 carries.

For the season, Akers has rushed for 151 yards and one touchdown off 51 carries.

We'll have to see if he's in the lineup on Sunday afternoon.