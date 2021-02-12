NFL Insider Shares Timeline For When J.J. Watt Will Pick New Team

With JJ Watt now officially waived from the Houston Texans roster, the wild free agency ride begins.

According to reports from NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Watt will take the weekend before he starts fielding calls from potential suitors. While the superstar defensive end hasn’t revealed any specific preferences, Watt is reportedly interested in joining a Super Bowl ready squad.

With J.J. Watt officially waived today, he can begin receiving calls from NFL teams. I'm told Watt wants to take the weekend before digging into potential options. Going to a contender will be important. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 12, 2021

Early predictions have the 10th-year veteran joining the already stacked Pittsburgh defense. With a 12-4 record on the season in 2020, the Steelers proved they have the ability to win a large chunk of games in 2021 given the proper additions.

More importantly for Watt, both of his brothers, TJ and Derek, are already on the Steel City roster. A chance to make a Super Bowl run with his family is no doubt a massive draw for the three-time defensive player of the year.

The biggest issue with bringing JJ on board is a glaring lack of cap space in the Steelers franchise. If the front office wants to make this family business happen, plenty of offseason moves will need to be made.

Speculation has also hinted at a trip home to Wisconsin and the home-state Packers. As a former superstar at the University of Wisconsin, Watt still shows a great deal of love towards his former school. In his goodbye video to Texans fans earlier today, the former Badger was rocking a red UW sweatshirt.

As far as being a contender, Green Bay is certainly right on the doorstep. With Aaron Rodgers leading one of the league’s most prolific offenses in 2020, Watt would provide a much-needed boost on the defensive side of the ball.

The Packers have a similar cap space issue that would need to be adjusted before any big signings.

Stay tuned for updates on Watt’s free agency decision in the coming weeks.