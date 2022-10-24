NFL Insider Suggests Head Coach Could Be Fired Mid-Season

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Case Keenum #4 of the Denver Broncos drops back to pass in a general view in the second quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

We've already seen one head coach get fired this season, but an NFL insider is increasingly of the belief that a second should - and potentially will - get axed with one more loss.

On Monday, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk made the case that the Denver Broncos should fire first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett if the team loses their Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Florio pointed out that between the team's 2-5 start, lackluster offense despite him being an offensive head coach and a new ownership group with no previous ties to him, firing Hackett is not out of the question. He also proposed that the Broncos give defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero a head coaching audition in case they want to hire him as Hackett's replacement.

"For ownership that didn’t hire Hackett, they need to ask themselves whether it makes sense to make an in-season shift to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. With Evero possibly in line to get head-coaching consideration elsewhere for 2023, why not give him an eight-game on-the-job audition? If they’re already thinking about parting ways with Hackett after the season, why not do it as the bye week arrives and nine games remain to be played?" Florio wrote.

Through the first seven games this season, the Denver Broncos have been a wall on defense but a minnow on offense. They've allowed over 20 points only once all season, but all score over 16 points only once this season.

The Jaguars game comes right before the bye week, which would ostensibly be the perfect opportunity for the Broncos to make a coaching change if one is warranted.

With the gauntlet of opponents coming up in the second half of the season, the Broncos will be lucky to finish the year outside of the bottom five.

For a team that had Super Bowl aspirations when it hired Hackett and traded for Russell Wilson, the results so far aren't sustainable for his long-term future.

Will Nathaniel Hackett keep his job through Week 8?