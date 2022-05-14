NFL Insider Suggests League Dropped Hint On Possible Deshaun Watson Suspension

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

As of this moment, it's currently unclear as to when Deshaun Watson will make his debut for the Cleveland Browns. However, the league may have given us a hint earlier this week.

The NFL unveiled the entire 2022 schedule on Thursday night. In it, the Browns learned they have a bye week in Week 9.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports thinks that could be a hint as to how the league will handle a potential Watson suspension.

"Remains to be seen when Deshaun Watson will make his regular-season debut, and how long he will be suspended, but I can't help but wonder if a Week 9 bye is any sort of indication," he said, via CBS Sports. "They face the Bengals on a Monday night in Week 8."

There's always the possibility the NFL looks the other way here and lets Watson off the hook. But that doesn't seem very likely right now.

If Watson does get suspended, the Browns have a few options. The first is Baker Mayfield. Believe it or not he still remains on Cleveland's roster. Although it's unlikely he'll ever suit up for the AFC North franchise again, there's always a chance.

If Mayfield's a no-go, the Browns will then turn to Jacoby Brissett or Joshua Dobbs.