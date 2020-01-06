NFL Insider Has Telling Update On Cowboys’ Head Coaching Search

Several college football coaches have been linked to the Dallas Cowboys job, from Lincoln Riley to Urban Meyer to Dan Mullen. One NFL insider isn’t expecting any of them to land the gig, though.

Jerry Jones’ franchise officially parted ways with Jason Garrett on Sunday, announcing the move after a week of speculation.

“We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” Jones said in a statement. “His level of commitment, character and dedication to this organization has been outstanding at every stage of his career. … His tenure of leadership will be characterized by his ability to produce teams that always played with great effort, emotion and passion, and he represented our organization with great pride, loyalty and respect.”

The Cowboys’ head coaching search has already started, with two veteran NFL coaches – Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis – interviewing over the weekend.

Yahoo! Sports NFL insider Charles Robinson believes it’ll be a veteran NFL coach – not someone out of the college ranks – who ultimately lands the job.

“Matt Rhule, Lincoln Riley, Urban Meyer and Dan Mullen haven’t been prioritized at the top. I think Jerry is driven to find NFL experience and win now,” he wrote.

The Cowboys are a team that is ready to win now, so it makes sense to go with a proven NFL head coach instead of a college guy.

Dallas is coming off a disappointing 8-8 season.