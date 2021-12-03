NFL Insider Has Troubling Update About WR Odell Beckham Jr

Odell Beckham Jr.’s status for Sunday’s game is reportedly up in the air.

The newly-acquired Rams wide receiver was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a hip injury, but then did not participate in Thursday’s session. It’s not considered to be a major issue, but he’s now questionable to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

#Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. did not practice yesterday with a hip injury, and his status for Sunday is now up in the air, source said. He was limited Wednesday, but DNP Thursday. It’s not considered a major issue, but some questions for this week about his availability. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2021

In addition to picking up this injury during Week 12’s 36-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Beckham also picked up his first touchdown catch of the year on an deep-ball bomb from Matthew Stafford. He finished the contest with five receptions for 81 yards.

If OBJ is unable to take the field on Sunday, the Rams’ once-stacked wide receiver corps will be severely limited. With star wideout Robert Woods out for the season, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson would remain as the top pass-catching options.

Stay tuned for Odell Beckham’s status in today’s practice.

The Rams will kickoff against the Jags at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.