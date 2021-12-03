NFL Insider Has Troubling Update About WR Odell Beckham Jr

The Spun

Odell Beckham on the field for the Rams.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s status for Sunday’s game is reportedly up in the air.

The newly-acquired Rams wide receiver was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a hip injury, but then did not participate in Thursday’s session. It’s not considered to be a major issue, but he’s now questionable to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

In addition to picking up this injury during Week 12’s 36-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Beckham also picked up his first touchdown catch of the year on an deep-ball bomb from Matthew Stafford. He finished the contest with five receptions for 81 yards.

If OBJ is unable to take the field on Sunday, the Rams’ once-stacked wide receiver corps will be severely limited. With star wideout Robert Woods out for the season, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson would remain as the top pass-catching options.

Stay tuned for Odell Beckham’s status in today’s practice.

The Rams will kickoff against the Jags at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

