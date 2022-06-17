NFL Is "Very Concerned" With 1 Aspect Of Deshaun Watson Lawsuits

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

The Deshaun Watson investigation is only getting murkier by the day.

More women have come forward against the Cleveland Browns quarterback as two lawsuits were filed last week, bringing the total up to 24.

Watson is continuing to deny all allegations of sexual misconduct, despite these two dozen civil cases against him.

There are also two more lawsuits that are expected to be filed pretty soon, which would bring the total up to 26, and there could be more after that.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, the NFL is concerned about the "drip, drip, drip" of more lawsuits being filed.

The NFL continues to investigate Watson as these new lawsuits come in. A decision on a potential suspension could come sometime in July, though there's no specific timeline for one.

He's still continuing to practice and participate in all team activities during this investigation.

We'll have to see what decision the league ultimately makes.