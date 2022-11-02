NFL Issues Statement After Washington Commanders News

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 02: A detailed view of a Washington Commanders logo during the announcement of the Washington Football Team's name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on February 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

With the Washington Commanders ownership bringing Bank of America Securities on board to seek out potential buyers of the team, the NFL itself will ultimately have a say in what happens.

In a statement released this afternoon, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy shared made it clear that any transaction involving the Commanders must be run through the league's Finance Committee first. McCarthy said that it requires a three-quarters vote (24 of 32 teams) to secure the transaction.

"Any potential transaction would have to be presented to the NFL Finance Committee for review and require an affirmative vote by three quarters of the full membership (24 of 32 teams)."

Given that Commanders owner Dan Snyder isn't believed to be particularly loved by the other NFL owners, it seems likely that any transaction that weakens his position in the team might be approved. But you never know. There are certainly a handful of people out there that the league would never approve as owners, no matter how much money they offer.

The Washington Commanders have been beset by scandals and poor football for almost the entirety of Dan Snyder's 20-plus years at the helm.

Between their two dozen starting quarterbacks, limited playoff success (two playoff wins since 1999) and the many scandals that have plagued Snyder, the league probably believes it can do better.

Will Dan Snyder find a buyer? Will the league approve of the new owner when the time comes?