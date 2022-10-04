NFL Kicker Cut After Missing 2 Extra Points Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 4: A helmet for the Detroit Lions is seen during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions battled in the highest-scoring game of the season thus far.

Seattle improved to 2-2 on the season with an impressive 48-45 victory over the Lions on the road. Detroit put up a valiant effort, but fell just short of its second win.

Unfortunately, the loss led to a one player getting removed from the roster. According to a statement from the team, kicker Dominik Eberle has been waived today.

"#Lions have waived K Dominik Eberle," the Lions said in a tweet.

The move comes after Eberle missed his first two extra points of the game, leading the Lions to attempt a few two-point conversions to make up for it.

He eventually settled down and made the next two extra points and added a 49-yard field goal.

Eberle won't be suiting up for the Lions this weekend when they face off against the New England Patriots.