NFL Kicker Cut After Missing 2 Extra Points Sunday
On Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions battled in the highest-scoring game of the season thus far.
Seattle improved to 2-2 on the season with an impressive 48-45 victory over the Lions on the road. Detroit put up a valiant effort, but fell just short of its second win.
Unfortunately, the loss led to a one player getting removed from the roster. According to a statement from the team, kicker Dominik Eberle has been waived today.
"#Lions have waived K Dominik Eberle," the Lions said in a tweet.
The move comes after Eberle missed his first two extra points of the game, leading the Lions to attempt a few two-point conversions to make up for it.
He eventually settled down and made the next two extra points and added a 49-yard field goal.
Eberle won't be suiting up for the Lions this weekend when they face off against the New England Patriots.