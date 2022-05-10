NFL Kicker Files A Lawsuit Against The Jaguars

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 28: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen on the field during the game between the Jaguars and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 28, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is reportedly suing the team for his $3.5 million salary for 2021, plus damages for emotional distress.

Why is he suing the team? Well, he alleges that former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer kicked and verbally abused him before the 2021 season began.

"The lawsuit, filed in the 4th Judicial Circuit Court in Duval County on Tuesday, claims Meyer and the Jaguars created a hostile work environment," Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported today. "Since Lambo reported the incident to the Jaguars’ legal counsel, his subsequent release violated Florida’s Private Sector Whistle Blower’s Act, the lawsuit claims."

Meyer allegedly kicked Lambo in the leg during a practice and told him to make his kicks.

Here's what happened, via the Tampa Bay Times:

In a practice before the final exhibition game against the Cowboys in August, Lambo says he was in a lunge position when Meyer approached him, kicked him in the leg and said, ‘Hey Dips--t, make your f--king kicks!’” Lambo says he told Meyer to never strike him again, but the Meyer responded with, “I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the f--k I want.”

Meyer denied kicking Lambo, but was fired just hours after the incident was reported during the 2022 season.

We'll have to wait and see how this plays out.