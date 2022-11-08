NFL Kicker Officially Released On Tuesday Afternoon

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be getting Chris Boswell back on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

He had to miss their last game on Oct. 30 due to a groin injury that popped up on the injury report toward the end of the week.

In his place, the Steelers signed Nick Sciba but he was released on Tuesday to create a roster spot.

Sciba made both of his attempted field goals and his only attempted extra point in that game against the Eagles.

As for Boswell, he's been one of the best kickers in the NFL once again this season. He's 12/16 from field goal range and has also yet to miss an extra point.

The Steelers are looking to snap their two-game losing streak on Sunday when the New Orleans Saints come to town.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by FOX.