NFL Kicker On Hot Seat Following Rough Week 1 Performance

Not too long ago, Greg "The Leg" Zuerlein was regarded as one of the best kickers in the NFL. Now, he finds himself in the doghouse of one of the worst teams in football.

Zuerlein only hit on 1 of his 2 kicks on Sunday, and missed an extra point. After the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh made it clear that the kicking game needs to be better.

“We’re missing kicks, we’re missing extra points. We’re not going to win a football game [like that],” Saleh told the New York Post. “It’s impossible to win against a veteran team when you move the ball the way we [did] and you come up empty-handed, time and time again like we did today.”

To make matters worse, the kicker who the Jets cut to bring in Zuerlein made all of his Week 1 kicks for the Panthers.

The man they once called "Legatron" hasn't been quite the same since undergoing back surgery during the 2017 offseason.

But it sounds like the former All-Pro will need to turn things around in a New York minute if he wants to remain with Gang Green.