NFL Kicker Released Following Bad Game On Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs saw enough of kicker Matt Ammendola and have reportedly decided to relieve him of his duties.

Per Field Yates of ESPN:

"The Chiefs have released K Matt Ammendola from the practice squad. He struggled in Sunday's loss to the Colts."

Ammendola missed one of his two field goal attempts and an extra-point in a three-point loss to winless Indianapolis over the weekend.

In his career, the former Oklahoma State kicker has hit on 69.6% of his FGs and 89.5% on XPs.