Veteran NFL Kicker Announces He’s Retiring From NFL

A veteran NFL kicker has announced his decision to retire from the league.

Friday night, longtime NFL kicker Stephen Hauschka announced his retirement from football. The 35-year-old kicker had been in the NFL since 2008.

Hauschka, who kicked collegiately at N.C. State and Middlebury, played from 2008-2020. He joined the NFL after going undrafted, signing with the Minnesota Vikings. He then played for the Ravens, Falcons, Lions and Broncos from 2008-10.

The longtime NFL kicker is best known for his time in Seattle, where he won a Super Bowl. Hauschka kicked for the Seahawks from 2011-16.

Hauschka released a lengthy message on his retirement decision.

“Thank you to the teams, GMs and coaches that gave me an opportunity and pushed me to be my best. To the fans, the 12s and bills mafia, two of the best, I always felt your unwavering passion for your team and city. The energy and excitement you brought to game day was what made football fun and exciting. The tension, the drama, knowing everyone was watching and that the kick was important… ” he wrote on Instagram.

Hauschka finished his career with three seasons in Buffalo, playing for the Bills from 2017-19. He spent some time on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ roster in 2020.

Best of luck in retirement, Stephen.