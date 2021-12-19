Breaking: NFL Kicker Officially Ruled Out For Sunday

The Spun

The Carolina Panthers officially have a problem at the kicking position.

Carolina’s veteran kicker, Zane Gonzalez, suffered an apparent injury during pregame warmups on Sunday afternoon.

Gonzalez reportedly had to be helped off the field on Sunday afternoon. He’s officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

The Panthers will have to turn elsewhere for kicking on Sunday.

“Panthers likely will be forced to use P Lachlan Edwards as their kicker today, though backup QB P.J. Walker has kicked in high school and took some practice reps today,” Schefter reports.

The Panthers and the Bills are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.

