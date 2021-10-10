NFL Kickers Are Having A Disastrous Sunday Afternoon

Week 5 of the 2021 NFL regular season has not been a great one for the league’s kickers,

Several of the NFL’s kickers are having a pretty brutal Sunday afternoon. We’ve already had several missed extra points.

Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith highlighted the awfulness.

“NFL kickers had missed a total of 19 extra points through the first 65 games of the season. Today they’ve already missed seven in nine games and eight of those nine games are still in the first half,” he tweeted.

Yikes.

That’s not good.

NFL kickers have missed seven extra points so far today. SEVEN 🤯 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/AYEnXSUdYC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 10, 2021

Unsurprisingly, an old viral tweet from legendary gamer Ninja is going viral.

“I’ll never understand how college and NFL football teams allow kickers that just… miss…. kicks. I feel like there has to be pools of kickers in the USA that won’t miss simple kicks. Or snappers that won’t mess the snaps idk man it seems so SILLY. Would love opinions on this,” the popular video game streamer once tweeted.

Perhaps the NFL’s kickers should simply follow Ninja’s advice and make the kicks…