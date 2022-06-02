NFL Legend Brett Favre Opens Up About His Childhood

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

In a new interview with Tucker Carlson of Fox News, NFL legend Brett Favre had plenty to say about his childhood.

Favre spoke at length about how his father raised him, which included plenty of "spankings" and "yellings."

"There was a lot of hard work, a lot of spankings, yellings. But that was the way we grew up. My dad was coaching high school football since I was a little kid." Favre told Carlson in part one of the two-part sitdown, via Fox News.

Favre's father also coached him in high school. There was no nepotism in this instance, though.

His father coached him harder than anyone else on the team.

"He never felt sorry for me. No. I was probably treated the worst on the whole team. And you know, strangely, I got that. I didn't particularly like it, but I got it. Now my dad was-- he was not really a technician, from a coach's perspective. It was more just work hard, be tough, be a great teammate. That was kind of his three things." Favre added.

Favre had over 70,000 yards passing with 508 touchdowns during his illustrious NFL career.