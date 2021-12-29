The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Legend Emmitt Smith Reacts To The Death Of John Madden

A closeup of Emmitt Smith at the NFL Hall Of Fame ceremony.ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 21: Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith as Smith prepares to receive his Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony at Cowboys Stadium on November 21, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

John Madden covered many great players over his three-decade broadcasting career in the NFL. One of these players was legendary Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith.

Following Madden’s unexpected death at the age of 85 on Tuesday, Smith took to Twitter with a message for the iconic football presence.

“We lost a great coach, man and legend. Thanks for the one of most distinctive voices in all the sports. Also thank you for recognizing and respecting my gift. RIP Little Giants,” he wrote.

During Smith’s career with the Cowboys from 1990-2002, Madden was often on the call to broadcast big games for “America’s Team.” As an elite football mind, there’s no question that the former Super Bowl-winning coach recognized the running back’s outstanding talent.

Madden was on the call when Smith carried the Cowboys to victory in the 1993 season finale against the Giants. With a separated shoulder, the Dallas running back logged 229 yards and helped his team clinch an NFC East title.

“You talk about emptying your tank. We’ve seen Emmitt Smith empty his tank before, and we really saw it today,” Madden said.

Madden and Smith also appeared together in the 1994 football comedy “Little Giants.”

Emmitt Smith is just one of many football legends to be impacted by the outstanding life and career of John Madden.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.