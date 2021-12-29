NFL Legend Emmitt Smith Reacts To The Death Of John Madden

John Madden covered many great players over his three-decade broadcasting career in the NFL. One of these players was legendary Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith.

Following Madden’s unexpected death at the age of 85 on Tuesday, Smith took to Twitter with a message for the iconic football presence.

“We lost a great coach, man and legend. Thanks for the one of most distinctive voices in all the sports. Also thank you for recognizing and respecting my gift. RIP Little Giants,” he wrote.

We lost a great coach, man and legend. Thanks for the one of most distinctive voices in all the sports. Also thank you for recognizing and respecting my gift. RIP Little Giants https://t.co/nk9OAJR4ty — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) December 29, 2021

During Smith’s career with the Cowboys from 1990-2002, Madden was often on the call to broadcast big games for “America’s Team.” As an elite football mind, there’s no question that the former Super Bowl-winning coach recognized the running back’s outstanding talent.

Madden was on the call when Smith carried the Cowboys to victory in the 1993 season finale against the Giants. With a separated shoulder, the Dallas running back logged 229 yards and helped his team clinch an NFC East title.

“You talk about emptying your tank. We’ve seen Emmitt Smith empty his tank before, and we really saw it today,” Madden said.

Today will be the first time the Cowboys and Giants have played on CBS since Emmitt Smith separated his shoulder in the 1993 season finale:pic.twitter.com/VdMobIuyZM — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) October 11, 2020

Madden and Smith also appeared together in the 1994 football comedy “Little Giants.”

RIP to John Madden. True legend. pic.twitter.com/oR35ZyCIHk — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) December 29, 2021

Emmitt Smith is just one of many football legends to be impacted by the outstanding life and career of John Madden.