NFL Legend Howie Long Not Happy With Lions' Decision

Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday but he's going to be playing a weird role.

Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL from last season when he was with Alabama, is going to be used as a gunner on special teams, according to Jay Glazer of FOX.

Howie Long, who's an analyst on FOX's pregame show, doesn't agree with the move.

"That's why Detroit struggles," Long said.

While it is a bit odd that Williams is playing gunner in his first NFL game, he does have experience at the position. He was used there when he was at Alabama alongside DeVonta Smith.

Williams will also get plenty of snaps at receiver as he tries to help the Lions win their fifth game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by FOX.