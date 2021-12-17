NFL Legend Lawrence Taylor Reportedly Arrested In Florida

NFL legend Lawrence Taylor was reportedly arrested in South Florida on Thursday night.

The eight-time All-Pro linebacker was booked and charged with two felonies. The charges were reportedly brought forth after Taylor allegedly failed to let authorities know that he’d changed his home address — something he’s required to do as a registered sex offender.

SLATER SCOOP: Lawrence Taylor was arrested in South Florida on Thursday. The New York Giants legend, charged with two felonies, is accused of not letting authorities know he changed his address, something registered sex offenders must do. pic.twitter.com/NfI2tqafqa — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) December 17, 2021

Lawrence Taylor, 62, was booked around 8:45 p.m. ET on Thursday night and released just hours later, according to jail records acquired by TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the former NFL superstar was charged with sex offender violations.

Taylor was declared a sex offender back in 2011 after he pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute. That case in question accused the former New York Giant of having sex with a 16-year-old girl. At the time, he claimed he was unaware that the girl was underage.

