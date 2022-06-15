NFL Legend Reveals Why He Liked Playing Thursday Night Games

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 17: Brian Urlacher is honored with a Ring of Excellence ceremony for his recent induction into the Hall of Fame at Soldier Field on September 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

One of the best linebackers in NFL history loved playing on Thursday night.

Players have a love-hate relationship with Thursday night games since they're only four days removed from games on Sunday.

The ones that like the games probably like the extended time off until the next game and the ones that hate the games don't like how sloppy they are.

Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher enjoyed the Thursday night games and explained why on Wednesday's edition of the Pat McAfee Show.

"I love Thursday nights," Urlacher said. "It's a short week so you play Sunday, you're in a 'working' Monday, recovering Tuesday, gameplan Wednesday, walkthrough on Thursday, then you play. Bam! It's great! Those were my best games since you usually play a divisional opponent. We had like six play calls on defense, it was great."

Thursday night games are here to stay for the foreseeable future, especially since Amazon is now the exclusive carrier of that game.

The games will be called by Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit and will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.