NFL Legend's Nephew Reportedly Trying Out For WWE

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 03: Troy Polamalu #43 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the bench against the Baltimore Ravens during their AFC Wild Card game at Heinz Field on January 3, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu has a family member that's going to try out for the WWE.

Per TMZ Sports, Polamalu's nephew Talati is trying to make a career out of wrestling.

He was in Nashville earlier this week showcasing what he can do for WWE executives leading up to this Saturday's event called "SummerSlam."

Polamalu apparently went on stage to try and get people fired up before saying that he wants to be a role model for overweight kids, per TMZ's report.

He's currently a sophomore at Georgetown and plays on the offensive line.

If he can do well in the next few days of tryouts, there's a decent chance the WWE and him can work out a deal.