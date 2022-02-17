An NFL legend’s tweet about Aaron Rodgers’ reported breakup with Shailene Woodley is going viral on social media.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that the Green Bay Packers quarterback and his Hollywood fiancee had broken up.

Rodgers and Woodley had been dating for two years.

According to reports, the breakup has something to do with Rodgers prioritizing his football career over his relationship:

Woodley was nothing but supportive of Rodgers as he faced criticism during his COVID-19 vaccine drama back in November … but talks of a split escalated back in December. Word is Rodgers was getting “cold feet” and prioritized his football career … with the report adding Woodley felt “neglected” during the relationship.

Bears legend Dick Butkus, who has become quite active on Twitter, has made it clear that he had nothing to do with the breakup.

for all of you who have asked

i am not the reason shailene woodley and @AaronRodgers12 have broken up — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) February 17, 2022

Whoever is running Dick Butkus’ Twitter account is deserving of a raise.

And if it’s the 79-year-old former NFL star himself, well, we are very impressed with the social media activity.