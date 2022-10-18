NFL Makes A Decision On This Year's Super Bowl Week

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: The New England Patriots celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The NFL's Super Bowl week will look a little different than past years.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Feb. 8-14 will return to "normal" for the first time in the post-COVID era.

Tweeting, "After two COVID-impacted years, NFL Exec Peter O’Reilly says the expectation is Super Bowl week will be back to normal in February in Arizona: Teams arrive Sunday/Monday, Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday and regular daily media sessions."

Super Bowl week was shortened by the pandemic in each of the last two seasons.

For Super Bowl LVI, the Bengals arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday, with fewer media sessions and a typical practice schedule. While the Rams practiced at their own facility the whole time.

Now fans can expect media sessions every day from the AFC and NFC champions in the lead-up to the biggest game in sports.