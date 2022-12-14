NFL Makes Decision On Having Game In Mexico

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: NFL fans attend an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 18, 2019, in Mexico City. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Over the past few years, the NFL has been expanding its reach into other countries like England, Germany and Mexico.

Unfortunately, it sounds like one prominent game won't take place during the 2023 season. According to a recent comment from NFL executive Peter O'Reilly, the game in Mexico won't be taking place.

"NFL executive Peter O’Reilly says the NFL will not play a game in Mexico next year because the stadium will undergo renovations for the World Cup. Thus, likely two games in Germany instead," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said.

Earlier this season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico by a final score of 38-10.

It's unfortunate there won't be a game in Mexico next season, but two games in Germany should spark the interest of plenty of NFL fans.