NFL Makes Decision On Potential Investigation Into Cowboys Scandal

The NFL will not be opening an investigation into the $2.4 million confidential settlement between the Dallas Cowboys and four of their cheerleaders.

The settlement, which came as a result of voyeurism allegations against former longtime executive Richard Dalrymple, is being considered “a club matter.”

“The club handled the matter,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said on Friday, per ESPN.

The allegations against Dalrymple were first reported by ESPN on Wednesday. According to official documents, cheerleaders accused the former senior vice president of public relations and communications of using his key card to enter the back door of their locked dressing room during an event in 2015. One woman said she saw him “standing behind a partial wall with his iPhone extended toward them” while they changed.

Dalrymple, who retired on Feb. 2, claims that these allegations are false.

Earlier this week, a Cowboys employee said that the team has thoroughly investigated the allegations and “found no wrongdoing by Dalrymple and no evidence that he took photos or video of the women,” per ESPN.