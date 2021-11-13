NFL Makes Decision On Potential Punishment For Mac Jones

Anybody looking for the NFL to punish New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is going to have to keep waiting.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league did not levy punishment against Jones for his controversial take down of Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns.

Patriots’ QB Mac Jones was not fined for grabbing and twisting the ankle of Panthers’ DE Brian Burns. The action, which could’ve been penalized for holding, did not rise to the level of a fine in the NFL’s opinion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

“Patriots’ QB Mac Jones was not fined for grabbing and twisting the ankle of Panthers’ DE Brian Burns,” Schefter tweeted. “The action, which could’ve been penalized for holding, did not rise to the level of a fine in the NFL’s opinion.”

Jones’ play on Burns has been on the lips of many around the NFL world since Sunday.

Burns’ teammate Haason Reddick came to his defense after the game, calling the play “completely dirty.”

Haason Reddick on Mac Jones’ ankle twist on Brian Burns: “I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully it’s something the league addresses.” — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 7, 2021

The Pats rookie came under fire after giving his perspective of the play.

Jones told reporters that he thought Burns had the ball following the sack-fumble. Despite both of the Panthers’ linebackers arms being completely exposed and attempting to run after the play.

Not to belabor the point, but you won't get a better look at the Mac Jones ankle twist than this one from NFL Films. You can clearly see the grab, the trip, and the roll. It's not great. pic.twitter.com/pBjUnqJ8Wc — Phil Orban (@philorbanWSOC9) November 8, 2021

This decision likely adds to the pile of complaints the NFL has received over the past week.

The league also received blowback after sticking behind referee Tony Corrente’s potentially game-altering “taunting” call.

No punishment means it’s time for Jones and the Patriots to put the situation behind them. New England hosts the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1:00.