NFL Makes Decision On Potential Punishment For Mac Jones

Mac Jones on the field for the Patriots.PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Anybody looking for the NFL to punish New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is going to have to keep waiting.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league did not levy punishment against Jones for his controversial take down of Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns.

“Patriots’ QB Mac Jones was not fined for grabbing and twisting the ankle of Panthers’ DE Brian Burns,” Schefter tweeted. “The action, which could’ve been penalized for holding, did not rise to the level of a fine in the NFL’s opinion.”

Jones’ play on Burns has been on the lips of many around the NFL world since Sunday.

Burns’ teammate Haason Reddick came to his defense after the game, calling the play “completely dirty.”

The Pats rookie came under fire after giving his perspective of the play.

Jones told reporters that he thought Burns had the ball following the sack-fumble. Despite both of the Panthers’ linebackers arms being completely exposed and attempting to run after the play.

This decision likely adds to the pile of complaints the NFL has received over the past week.

The league also received blowback after sticking behind referee Tony Corrente’s potentially game-altering “taunting” call.

No punishment means it’s time for Jones and the Patriots to put the situation behind them. New England hosts the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1:00.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.