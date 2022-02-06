NFL Makes Decision On Punishment For Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey is going to be a little lighter in the pockets come Super Bowl Sunday.

On Saturday, the league announced the Rams All-Pro cornerback will be fined $15,000 for his actions in the NFC Championship game.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “Rams CB Jalen Ramsey was fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, freaking out at the officials and throwing his helmet.” Adding, “He also went head-to-head with 49ers K Robbie Gould at the end of the half.”

Although Ramsey wasn’t flagged during the game, he was visibly upset after an exchange with Niners kicker Robbie Gould after a field goal to end the half. Ramsey was seen berating officials, as well as Gould, and threw his helmet to the turf.

This isn’t the first time J-Ram’s been fined for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The five-time Pro Bowler has been fined multiple times by the league office this year. Most recently, in Week 13.

Jalen Ramsey and the rest of LA’s defensive backfield will have their hands full come February 13. As they deal with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.