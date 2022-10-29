NFL Makes Decision On Punishment For Mac Jones After Dirty Slide

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots calls a play at the line during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Over his first couple of seasons, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has twice been accused of dirty play. The most recent being a slide attempt that saw him kick a Chicago Bears defender in the groin.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, "The NFL did not fine Patriots QB Mac Jones for his slide and cleating of Jaquan Brisker Monday night."

Jones' slide looked eerily similar to a Tom Brady slide from his time New England, when Brady aimed his foot at the crotch of an opposing defender.

Many called for Jones to be penalized on Monday night, or fined later, but it doesn't look like the Pats QB will be receiving any mail from the National Football League.

After dealing with some quarterback controversy, Jones is in line to be the starter for this week's game, despite being benched in the game against the Bears.