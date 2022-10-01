NFL Makes Punishment Decision On Hit On Tua Tagovailoa

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Medical staff tend to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins after an injury during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa is the story of the weekend. The Dolphins quarterback was involved in a scary hit that left him severely injured during Thursday night's NFL game.

The good news is Tagovailoa is reportedly doing well. He's moving all his extremities and is in good spirits.

The NFL, meanwhile, has made a punishment decision on the hit on Tagovailoa.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano will not be fined or suspended for the hit on Tagovailoa.

"#Bills LB Matt Milano wasn't fined for the hit that temporarily knocked #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa out of last Sunday's game. Milano was flagged for roughing the passer," Tom Pelissero said on Twitter.

It's worth noting Milano was flagged for roughing the passer on the play. However, the NFL didn't deem the hit worthy of a fine.

Tua Tagovailoa, meanwhile, is undergoing tests this weekend to determine the severity of his injury. Hopefully he can return to the football field soon.

The Dolphins get the weekend off after playing on Thursday night.