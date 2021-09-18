NFL Makes Surprising Ruling On Ravens Defense

Earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders put together a complaint against the Baltimore Ravens for hits against wide receiver Hunter Renfrow during Monday night’s game.

In the complaint, the Raiders reportedly compiled a series of plays that they felt endangered Renfrow as a defenseless receiver, including a hit by linebacker Patrick Queen (that was called for unnecessary roughness in the second quarter) and an away-from-the play hit by cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the league found that there were no violations committed by the Ravens defense and no fines were doled out.

Here’s the hit delivered by Humphrey:

Humphrey said he apologized to Renfrow after the play.

“I apologized to [Renfrow] on the field,” Humphrey said. “But, yeah, that was a play I wish I could take back.”

When asked about the rough play against him earlier this week, Renfrow brushed it off like it was nothing.

“I didn’t notice anything different from any other game,” he said on Wednesday.

Renfrow finished the game with six receptions for 70 yards.

The Raiders will look to build off their thrilling Week 1 victory with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers tomorrow afternoon.