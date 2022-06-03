NFL Making Major Change To COVID Protocols Before 2022 Season

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

The NFL is taking a major step toward normalcy for the 2022 season.

On Friday morning, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the NFL is adjusting protocol related to COVID this upcoming season.

COVID-related surveillance testing of players and coaches will no longer be required. That includes both vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

This is a big step for the NFL and sports world as a whole.

"The NFL Management Council informed clubs tonight that COVID surveillance testing of players and staff is no longer required, regardless of an individual's vaccination status, per sources," Pelissero tweeted. "Another step back towards normalcy after NFL-NFLPA protocols were suspended in March."

Back in March, the NFL and NFLPA came to an agreement to end COVID protocols.

"Based on current encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols," the league memo read in part. "We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of players, coaches and staff, as we have throughout the pandemic."

Plenty could change between now and the start of the 2022 season. But as of now, it appears a normal season could be in play.