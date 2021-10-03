NFL Media World Reacts To Crazy Patriots Game News

The Spun

It will be a very packed house at Gillette Stadium on Sunday evening – media included.

A soldout crowd is expected for Tom Brady’s return to New England this weekend. The Patriots are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what is probably the most-anticipated game of the regular season. Brady and the Bucs will face off against Bill Belichick and the Patriots on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

According to reports, there will be an insane media presence inside Gillette Stadium on Sunday evening.

“Patriots issued 506 media credentials for tonight, including 262 to NBC. For perspective, Patriots issued 206 total media credentials for the team’s season opener vs. Miami, with 70 going to CBS. Last week vs. the Saints, Patriots issued 215 credentials, including 60 to FOX,” Adam Schefter reported.

That’s a pretty wild number.

Sports media insider Richard Deitsch had more.

“This is a crazy number for a regular season game. Some broader context: The NFL told me that 2,353 media members were accredited to cover Super Bowl LV and related events on-site in Tampa. That was way down because of COVID. (Around 6000 for Super Bowl in 2019.),” he tweeted.

It’s going to be quite a night in Foxborough.

