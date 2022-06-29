NFL "More Likely" To Accept 1 Deshaun Watson Punishment

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

The Deshaun Watson disciplinary hearing is well underway and it won't be long until the punishment for him is revealed.

The NFL is currently pushing for an indefinite year-long suspension for Watson, though the league is also willing to accept something a bit shorter.

Per Rob Maaddi of the AP, the league is "more likely" to accept a ruling of 6-8 games if that's what Sue Robinson decides.

“I’m also told the NFL, despite insisting on indefinite suspension, wants to avoid the appeals process — the source said ‘a terrible situation for everyone involved' — so the league is more likely to abide by Sue Robinson’s ruling IF she came back with 6-8 games," Maaddi wrote (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio).

It makes sense that the league would want to avoid the appeals process since it could drag out for many more months.

Wednesday is the second day of the hearing and there's a chance it could last until later this week.

Assuming Watson gets at least half of the season, Jacoby Brissett would likely be the Browns' starting quarterback during that time.