NFL Network Analyst Issues Statement After Troubling Arrest
Willie McGinest has been in the news a lot over the past week, but not for a good reason.
McGinest, who has been an analyst on NFL Network after playing in the NFL for 15 seasons, was arrested on Monday morning before being released on a $30,000 bond.
He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after the incident took place on Dec. 9 at a West Hollywood nightclub. A video was released by TMZ allegedly showing McGinest bashing another person's head with a bottle.
McGinest has now released a statement following his arrest and apologized for his actions.
"First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on Dec. 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood. To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility," part of the statement read.
McGinest has since been removed from NFL Network's lineup pending a review of the situation.
We'll have to see what happens next in this situation.