NFL Network Analyst Issues Statement After Troubling Arrest

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Former NFL Player Willie McGinest attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Willie McGinest has been in the news a lot over the past week, but not for a good reason.

McGinest, who has been an analyst on NFL Network after playing in the NFL for 15 seasons, was arrested on Monday morning before being released on a $30,000 bond.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after the incident took place on Dec. 9 at a West Hollywood nightclub. A video was released by TMZ allegedly showing McGinest bashing another person's head with a bottle.

McGinest has now released a statement following his arrest and apologized for his actions.

"First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on Dec. 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood. To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility," part of the statement read.

McGinest has since been removed from NFL Network's lineup pending a review of the situation.

We'll have to see what happens next in this situation.