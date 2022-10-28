NFL Network Analyst: Tom Brady Should Have Retired

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tom Brady had another rough performance on Thursday night against the Ravens.

He was missing throws that are usually routine for him and it led to the Bucs losing by five, 27-22. They've now lost three in a row and are 3-5 through the first eight weeks of the season.

This is also the first time that Brady is two games below .500 for his career.

That has led NFL Network's Nate Burleson to admit that Brady should've retired following the 2021 season.

"Tom Brady should have retired," Burleson said. "Am I the only one thinking it? Here's the thing: We have been praising Tom Brady for 20 years and I've sat there and said he's the GOAT. It's okay to have some criticism. Again, I love Tom Brady. I think him going to Tampa Bay and winning a Super Bowl would've been the greatest walk-off in all of sports, but then he came back for another season."

Brady did announce his retirement after the 2021 season but only lasted six weeks. He announced back in March that he would be coming out of retirement since he felt like he made the wrong decision.

The Bucs still have time to turn this around, but they'll need to be a lot better if they want to be more than just a one-and-done team in the playoffs (if they make it).