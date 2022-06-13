NFL Network Names Greatest Defensive Player Of All-Time

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: A view of the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

While Tom Brady may be the best NFL player of all-time, he only ever played on one side of the ball. So who does NFL Network think is the greatest defensive player of all-time?

10 NFL Network analysts recently gave their lists of the top three NFL defenders of all-time. Legends like Reggie White and Deion Sanders appeared on some, while contemporary stars like Aaron Donald appeared on others.

But one man was the obvious No. 1: Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor. The former New York Giant icon not only appeared in the top 3 for all 10 lists, he got the No. 1 spot in nine of them.

Taylor is widely credited with changing the entire game of football with his pass rushing prowess. Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells has noted that the practice of having offensive tackles take snaps off the line of scrimmage is a result of Taylor's ability to easily swim around them in their traditional stance.

Lawrence Taylor was the No. 2 overall pick of the 1981 NFL Draft and made an immediate impact with 9.5 sacks as a rookie. He earned Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors to kickstart an historic career.

Over the next decade-plus, Taylor would give quarterbacks nightmares and famously ended the career of quarterback Joe Theismann with his devastating power. He won two Super Bowls and was the last defensive player to win the NFL MVP award.

Interestingly enough, Lawrence Taylor just so happens to be another former pupil of Tom Brady's former head coach, Bill Belichick. As linebackers coach and later defensive coordinator for the Giants, Belichick oversaw Taylor's ascension into an NFL icon.

There really couldn't be any other pick for the greatest defensive player of all-time.