Video: Things Got A Little Wild On NFL Network This Morning

The NFL Network’s conference championship Sunday preview show got a little crazy this morning. Maple syrup was involved…

Analysts Steve Mariucci and Michael Irvin decided to chug some syrup in appreciation of the San Francisco 49ers’ “pancake” blocks.

No one else seemed to be interested in chugging any of it, though.

Mariucci and Irvin certainly appeared to enjoy it, at least.

Friends don’t let friends drink syrup. pic.twitter.com/mSsC9YJG2h — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 19, 2020

So yeah, that happened.

“I have always been taught to follow my Coach,” Irvin joked on Twitter.

I have always been taught to follow my Coach @SteveMariucci 😂😂😂 https://t.co/iKi0arc6GC — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) January 19, 2020

Hopefully the NFC Championship Game is as entertaining as that segment was.

The 49ers and the Packers are set to kick off at 6:40 p.m. E.T. The game will be on FOX.