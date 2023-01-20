NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Predicting Bold No. 1 Pick

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: The 2018 NFL Draft logo is seen on a video board during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

For 24 NFL teams, all that matters right now is the offseason and the upcoming NFL Draft. With no consensus top prospect in the draft though and the No. 1 pick-holding Chicago Bears not necessarily needing a quarterback, one analyst has a bold pick for the.

In a feature for NFL Network, draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah predicted that the Bears will draft Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with their first overall pick. His main caveat is that the Bears might try to trade out of the top pick first.

"I’m sure the Bears would love to trade out of this pick. If that option isn’t available -- or the offers fail to meet their asking price -- Carter would be an immediate difference-maker on all three downs," Jeremiah wrote.

It's a bold pick to be sure. An interior defensive lineman hasn't gone No. 1 overall in the draft since Dan Wilkinson back in 1994.

Jalen Carter is widely seen as a game-wrecker at defensive tackle who can be a disruptive NFL force on par with the likes of Aaron Donald. This past year he was a unanimous All-American for the Bulldogs as they went 15-0 and won the national championship.

But it's hard to really glean that from the stats alone. On paper, Carter's numbers were pretty standard with 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks with two forced fumbles.

The NFL Scouting Combine might give us a better gauge of where Carter stacks up compared to the other non-quarterbacks in the class though.

