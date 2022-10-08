NFL, NFLPA Reportedly Agree To New Concussion Protocol

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: The NFL shield logo is seen following a press conference held by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (not pictured) at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Shortly after commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that the NFL was prepared to make changes to its concussion protocol, the league and the NFLPA have reportedly agreed to said changes.

Per ESPN's Chris Mortensen:

"NFL & NFLPA have reached agreement on amended concussion protocols in effect starting Sunday, per sources. Both sides focused on medical condition known as Ataxia - any abnormality of balance/stability, coordination or speech, considered only neurological event, sources said."

The amendments come after the extremely concerning injuries to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa; who seemingly suffered a concussion in Week 3, came back into the game and then re-injured his head the following week.

More stringent protocols are certainly a welcome change when it comes to the league and its players.

Especially when dealing with injuries such as concussions that can have such a severe effect not only on an athlete's career going forward, but their post-football life as well.