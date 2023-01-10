NFL Offensive Coordinator Officially Departs For College Job

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A general view of the national anthem during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

It was reported in December that Liam Coen would leave the Rams to return to Kentucky. On Tuesday, the Wildcats confirmed the move.

Coen led Kentucky's offense and quarterback room in 2021. He left the program to become the Rams' offensive coordinator in 2022.

In an official statement, Coen thanked Sean McVay for mentoring him in Los Angeles. Additionally, he expressed just how excited he is to be back in Lexington.

“I want to thank Coach Stoops and Mitch Barnhart for the amazing opportunity," Coen said. "I also want to thank Coach McVay for his mentorship and guidance and the Rams organization for their support throughout this process. I can’t wait to get to work in helping lead the UK offense and bring a championship to Big Blue Nation!”

Kentucky has to be thrilled that Coen's back in the fold. The offense struggled this past season under Rich Scangarello.

The Rams, meanwhile, will have to search around for a new offensive play-caller. They may need a new head coach as well.

McVay recently announced that he'll take time this offseason to decide on his future. Perhaps Coen's departure will influence his decision.