NFL Offensive Coordinator Reportedly Candidate For Stanford Opening

The Stanford football program is reportedly eyeing an NFL assistant for its head coaching vacancy.

The Pac-12 team has reportedly talked to Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman about taking over in Northern California, per college football insider Stewart Mandel.

Roman was an assistant on Jim Harbaugh's Stanford staff in 2009-10.



Roman has been with the Ravens since 2017 and took over as offensive coordinator in 2019. He also has offensive coordinator experience with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

Stanford head coach David Shaw announced his resignation after 12 years with the program earlier this week. The Cardinal finished its 2022 season with a 3-9 record, losing each of its final five games.

Stay tuned for updates on the ongoing Stanford head coaching search.