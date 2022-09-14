NFL Offers Update On Investigation Into Daniel Snyder

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 07: Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder looks on before the New England Patriots play the Washington Redskins during an preseason NFL game at FedExField on August 7, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The NFL didn't offer much of an update on the Daniel Snyder investigation on Wednesday.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, there's no update or timeline regarding the investigation. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will also have a conversation with the Washington Commanders owner when the time is right.

These new allegations first surfaced seven months ago after six more Washington employees came forward.

That came seven months after the NFL launched an investigation that explored the allegations of widespread sexual harassment within the Commander's organization.

At the end of that investigation, the league fined the team $10 million.

If the findings of this investigation put Snyder in a bad light, there's a chance that he could have to move on from the team.

We'll have to see when the NFL decides to complete this investigation.